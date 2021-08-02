25,821 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54.

