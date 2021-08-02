New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,175 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $149.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

