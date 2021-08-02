Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

AIMC stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.