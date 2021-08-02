New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,625 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,625 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

