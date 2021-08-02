Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,755.61

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ink has a total market cap of $407,755.61 and $2,033.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

