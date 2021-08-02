Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $159.30 on Monday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.72.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

