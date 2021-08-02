Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:STGAF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Afentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

