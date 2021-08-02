Ring Energy (REI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, analysts expect Ring Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.68 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

