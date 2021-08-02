Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.69% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $76.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.