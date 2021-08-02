HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 414 by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 397.65 ($5.20) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £81.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.51.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

