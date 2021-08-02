Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

