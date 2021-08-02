State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,216 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Cerner stock opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

