State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,512 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in UDR by 1,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

