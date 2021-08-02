State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,046 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.