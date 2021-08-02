State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

