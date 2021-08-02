HM Payson & Co. Acquires 153 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

