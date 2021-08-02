Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Critical Review

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.64 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -16.49 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 15.15 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.38%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.99%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks. The platform helps its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other informations. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

