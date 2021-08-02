Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $45.48 on Monday. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

