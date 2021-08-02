Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.27. South State posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

SSB stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

