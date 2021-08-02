Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $362.70

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $362.70 and last traded at $361.75, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $353.60.
Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,316 shares of company stock worth $75,841,786. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.