MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.17 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.