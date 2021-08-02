State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 523,042 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 328.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,042 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,258,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

