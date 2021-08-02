Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

