Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

TRV stock opened at $148.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

