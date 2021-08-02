Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

NURE opened at $36.21 on Monday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.