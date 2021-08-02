Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11.

