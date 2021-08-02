Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 557,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 378,127 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.62 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

