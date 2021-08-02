Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $209,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

