Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

