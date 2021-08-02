Short Interest in Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Grows By 25.0%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELIO opened at $0.50 on Monday. Elio Motors has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

