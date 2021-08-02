Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AIT opened at $89.70 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

