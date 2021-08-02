Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.55. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

