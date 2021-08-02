Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

