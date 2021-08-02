Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 460 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

