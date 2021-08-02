Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

