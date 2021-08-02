StoneX Group Inc. Invests $36,000 in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

