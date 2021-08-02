StoneX Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after acquiring an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $87.66.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

