Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,165 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 249,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19.

