Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

