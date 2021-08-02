Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 331 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $39,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

