Acas LLC Has $891,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 295,372 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.39 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27.

