Acas LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acas LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

