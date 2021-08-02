Pflug Koory LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

UNP opened at $218.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

