Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $212.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

