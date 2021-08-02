Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,044 shares of company stock valued at $246,176. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

