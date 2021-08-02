Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3,018.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,332 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,037,309 shares of company stock worth $183,991,581 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.