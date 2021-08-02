Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

