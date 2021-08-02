Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.22 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

