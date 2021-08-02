Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $38,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,622 shares of company stock worth $7,778,407. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $308.79. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

