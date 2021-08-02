Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $396,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $665,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 161.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 619,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after buying an additional 403,009 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

